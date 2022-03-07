Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat, 34th Annual Roth Conference, and 50th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference in March 2022

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will discuss Evolution's yield-oriented business strategy and recent producing property acquisitions. Registration for the event is available online at https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1534698&tp_key=2f9df3eb2e.

Evolution will be participating in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022. Mr. Brown will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference as well as take part in a live fireside chat on Monday, March 14 at 10:00 am Pacific Time. A webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/epm2/1745232.

Evolution will also participate in the 50th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 21-23, 2022, where Mr. Brown will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 22.

A pre-recorded virtual presentation given by Mr. Brown as well as an updated investor deck prepared for the conferences will be posted on Evolution's website, www.evolutionpetroleum.com, in the "Investors" section of the site, on the "Presentations and Events" page.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our assets include our non-operated interests in the Barnett Shale in North Texas, a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, Wyoming's Hamilton Dome oil field, and an interest in recently acquired oil and natural gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota. In February 2022, Evolution signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire non-operated natural gas assets in the Jonah field in Wyoming and is currently working through due diligence for an anticipated close in April 2022. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

[email protected]petroleum.com

[email protected]

