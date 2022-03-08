The Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center at Sharp HealthCare to Join Innovative Antibody Brain Cancer Drug Trial

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Sharp HealthCare, in collaboration with Nascent Biotech, Inc, announced today, its participation in a clinical trial for a novel investigational immunotherapy treatment for patients with glioblastoma (GBM), the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Pritumumab (PTB) is a unique monoclonal antibody that attacks cancers originating in the cells lining an organ - referred to as epithelial cells. These include cancers of the brain, breast, colon and pancreas, as well as melanoma. Prior Phase I and II clinical trials in Japan focused on the treatment of high-grade gliomas including GBM.

This Phase I clinical trial leverages Sharp HealthCare's comprehensive cancer program in this collaboration when treating all forms of brain tumors. With more than 23,000 new cases of GBM diagnosed in the U.S. every year, Sharp HealthCare's cancer expertise and reputation appealed to Nascent Biotech as they chose additional sites.

"The clinical trial is a good fit for Sharp HealthCare, which is devoted to compassionate patient-centered care, creative innovation, and clinical excellence," said Dr. Charles Redfern, medical director of neuro-oncology at Sharp HealthCare's Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center, "This is an exciting clinical trial with targeted immunotherapy for patients with GBM."

Pritumumab works by targeting cell surface vimentin, a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. Because vimentin is found in a variety of cancers, the clinical trial at Sharp HealthCare could have implications for more common cancers, such as breast or lung. In fact, the trial will employ a unique Phase I design that can also be used in studies of brain metastases and leptomeningeal cancers arising from breast, lung and other solid tumors.

"There are significant unmet medical needs in a variety of cancers," said Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech, makers of the immunotherapy treatment. "Nascent is committed to changing patient expectations and outcomes in one of the world's most debilitating cancers and Sharp is a valuable partner towards achieving this goal. We're highly encouraged by the potential of Pritumumab to deliver an innovative, first-in-class treatment option, and we are delighted to be working closely with the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center at Sharp HealthCare for this study."

For more information on the research studies and clinical trials at Sharp HealthCare, visit www.sharp.com/clinicaltrials.

ABOUT SHARP HEALTHCARE

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

About Nascent Biotech Inc

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

