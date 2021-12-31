Bleichroeder LP Buys MDxHealth SA, OptiNose Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Codexis Inc

New Purchases: MDXH, OPTN, IHC, MIST, HCSG, COIN, TEKK, NMTC, CTIC, SAVA, UPWK, RBLX, SQ, BILL, HCARU,

MDXH, OPTN, IHC, MIST, HCSG, COIN, TEKK, NMTC, CTIC, SAVA, UPWK, RBLX, SQ, BILL, HCARU, Added Positions: BC, TV, ONDS, TCDA, CUE, MGTA, ICCC, ROCR, ASTR,

BC, TV, ONDS, TCDA, CUE, MGTA, ICCC, ROCR, ASTR, Reduced Positions: RPRX, CDXS, LRN, ISPC, SONO, VVNT, ATIP, BKTI, IRBT, TLMD,

RPRX, CDXS, LRN, ISPC, SONO, VVNT, ATIP, BKTI, IRBT, TLMD, Sold Out: CMLT, ATUS, ACQR, HCAR, BATRK, BATRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MDxHealth SA, OptiNose Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, Independence Holding Co, Ondas Holdings Inc, sells Royalty Pharma PLC, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Codexis Inc, Altice USA Inc, Independence Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bleichroeder LP. As of 2021Q4, Bleichroeder LP owns 104 stocks with a total value of $641 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bleichroeder LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bleichroeder+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Identiv Inc (INVE) - 2,196,389 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 562,500 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 824,033 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.16%

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in MDxHealth SA. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,958,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in OptiNose Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,720,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Independence Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $56.84, with an estimated average price of $53.52. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc by 178.72%. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Astra Space Inc by 62.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.92.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Bleichroeder LP still held 824,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Codexis Inc by 65.46%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Bleichroeder LP still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Stride Inc by 49.76%. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bleichroeder LP still held 68,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in iSpecimen Inc by 44.65%. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Bleichroeder LP still held 342,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 20.29%. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bleichroeder LP still held 302,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bleichroeder LP still held 580,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.