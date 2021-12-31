Bleichroeder LP Buys MDxHealth SA, OptiNose Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Codexis Inc

- New Purchases: MDXH, OPTN, IHC, MIST, HCSG, COIN, TEKK, NMTC, CTIC, SAVA, UPWK, RBLX, SQ, BILL, HCARU,
- Added Positions: BC, TV, ONDS, TCDA, CUE, MGTA, ICCC, ROCR, ASTR,
- Reduced Positions: RPRX, CDXS, LRN, ISPC, SONO, VVNT, ATIP, BKTI, IRBT, TLMD,
- Sold Out: CMLT, ATUS, ACQR, HCAR, BATRK, BATRA,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio.
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio.
- Identiv Inc (INVE) - 2,196,389 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 562,500 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 824,033 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.16%
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in MDxHealth SA. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,958,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in OptiNose Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2. The stock is now traded at around $2.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,720,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Holding Co (IHC)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Independence Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $56.84, with an estimated average price of $53.52. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc by 178.72%. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roth CH Acquisition III Co (ROCR)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Astra Space Inc (ASTR)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Astra Space Inc by 62.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLT)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQR)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.77.Sold Out: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $28.4.Sold Out: Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.92.Reduced: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Bleichroeder LP still held 824,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Codexis Inc by 65.46%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Bleichroeder LP still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Stride Inc (LRN)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Stride Inc by 49.76%. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bleichroeder LP still held 68,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iSpecimen Inc (ISPC)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in iSpecimen Inc by 44.65%. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Bleichroeder LP still held 342,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 20.29%. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bleichroeder LP still held 302,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Bleichroeder LP reduced to a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bleichroeder LP still held 580,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.
