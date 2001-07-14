Guardant Health to Present New Data from its Broad Portfolio of Blood Tests at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today it will present new data from its broad portfolio of blood tests at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 8-13, 2022. Included in the presentation will be data from its multi-cancer screening assay, next-generation Guardant SHIELD.

“We are excited to share the feasibility data for our innovative multi-cancer screening assay. This data will demonstrate that our assay provides sensitive detection of early-stage cancers with accurate tissue of origin identification,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. “The data to be presented at this year’s AACR meeting demonstrates our deep commitment to providing physicians with the resources to help patients at all stages of cancer live longer and healthier lives.”

Full List of Guardant Health Presentations

Development of a highly-sensitive targeted cell-free DNA epigenomic assay for early-stage multi-cancer screening (Abstract 2141). Session MS.CL11.02 – Biomarkers 2, oral presentation.

CDK4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i) is effective in the real-world setting for hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC) with ESR1 mutations and fusions (Abstract 5248)

mutations and fusions (Abstract 5248) Multiomic, plasma-only circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay identifies breast cancer patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) and predicts distant recurrence (Abstract 3403/9)

Genomic landscape of circulating tumor DNA alterations in patients with paraganglioma and pheochromocytoma (Abstract 5790)

Predictive ability of circulating tumor DNA by Guardant360 in poziotinib-treated patients with NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations (Abstract 3400/6)

Longitudinal evaluation of ctDNA molecular response for monitoring clinical benefit and investigating treatment related impacts in metastatic colorectal cancer patients treated with different drug regimens (Abstract 5748)

Occurrence of BRAF class II and III alterations is common across solid tumors and is associated with inferior clinical outcomes in NSCLC and melanoma (Abstract 4122/6)

Characterization of sub-clonal RAS/BRAF alterations in an anti-EGFR treated advanced CRC cohort using a liquid biopsy-based real world clinical genomics database (Abstract 5245)

The full abstracts can be found at the official AACR website here.

