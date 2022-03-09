Michael Hawthorne, PhD, Named Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Bakhu Holdings

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced the appointment of Michael R. Hawthorne, PhD, 47, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to primarily assist President and CEO Evripides Drakos in the Company's expansion plans.

"Dr. Hawthorne is an international biopharma leader with strategic and operational skills ranging from launching start-up discovery biotech companies up to driving growth in global businesses employing more than 10,000 people," according to Drakos. "His experience in growing companies in the cell science space will be invaluable to our business," Drakos said.

Bakhu Holdings has the exclusive North American rights to sublicense a process to grow select cannabinoids in proprietary bioreactors with consistent qualitative and quantitative attributes at what management believes is a significant discount to traditional cultivation and manufacturing processes.

Upon onboarding, Dr. Hawthorne said: "I am pleased to join the management team to accelerate the transition from laboratory R&D and testing to full commercialization of the Bakhu patented process in order to maximize value for shareholders."

Michael's initial duties will be to assist in capital markets coordination, applying developing technology to various licenses as well as assisting in day-to-day operations of the Company and financial reporting. Furthermore, he is charged with assisting in making introductions with regard to potential strategic business partners, sublicensees, joint venture partners and similar to create revenue streams for the Company. These tasks will also include plans to raise debt and/or equity capital when needed as well as exit strategies.

Dr. Hawthorne was awarded Fellowship of The Royal Society of Biology (FRSB) in 2020 in recognition of his long-time contributions to global biosciences.

In an almost thirty year career in the bioscience industry, Dr. Hawthorne has held senior global leadership positions in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Genzyme (NASDAQ: SNY) and Sangstat (NASDAQ: SANG). He has gone on to launch several VC-backed start-ups in the space, most recently Censo Biotechnologies, a cell science company which was acquired in March 2021. He is an adviser to several private equity companies including BG Capital (USA) and NovaBio (Switzerland). He is a retained adviser to a number of young healthcare companies, including Closed Loop Medicine Ltd (UK).

Dr. Hawthorne earned his PhD from the University of Washington in Neuropharmacology in 2000. He received his undergraduate BSC degree with honors from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in Pharmacology in 1995.

About Bakhu Holdings, Corp.

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) holds a license to cell replication technology to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related products - sometimes referred in the industry as cannabinoids - exclusively in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Company's business model to exploit this intellectual property is to sell royalty-based sub-licenses to properly-licensed third parties who will cultivate and manufacture cannabis products. They plan to incorporate the cell replication technology in production facilities that they fund, build and operate to produce medical, food additive and recreational cannabis-related products.

