Membership Collective Group to Open Two New Soho House Locations and Expand Restaurants Portfolio

Demand for Membership Collective Group Inc.’s (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) membership clubs and restaurants sees expansion plans across Soho House and its restaurants' portfolio, with Soho House pleased to announce its 47-bedroom property Nashville, TN is now open to members and guests, and its first coastal UK site, Brighton, will open later this month.

Soho House Founder and CEO, Nick Jones sits in the entrance of the newly-opened Soho House Nashville. The House displays 170 pieces of artwork from local 41 Nashville and Tennessean artists. Art by John Paul Kesling. (Photo: Business Wire)

Growing its global footprint, Cecconi’s - the popular Venetian-inspired restaurant group - will open its first Manhattan location and second in New York at The Ned NoMad, opening this summer and taking the global Cecconi’s offerings to thirteen. Located in the former NoMad Hotel New York location, Cecconi’s NoMad will offer an ‘old world Italian feel’, complementing its successful DUMBO location.

Following the recent acquisition of Mandolin Aegean Bistro – a Miami favorite – MCG will bring the East Coast restaurant hotspot to Soho Warehouse DTLA this spring. Operated by husband-and-wife founders Ahmet Erkaya and Anastasia Koutsioukis, Mandolin Taverna will offer members and guests a taste of the Mediterranean to diners in Los Angeles.

Nick Jones, Founder and CEO of MCG, said: “It’s fantastic to see our members enjoying our Houses which are back in full-swing, and their excitement for new openings as we continue to make the Soho House experience better for our members.”

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

