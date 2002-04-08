Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

