Planting Hope Reveals New Products and Packaging at Natural Products Expo West 2022

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is excited to reveal its new products and packaging this week at Natural Products Expo West 2022 from March 9th to 12th in Anaheim, California.

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips have unveiled three new vegan ‘plant-based dairy' flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, White Cheddar, and Spicy Buffalo. Similar to the existing line of Mozaics™ flavors (Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa), the new flavors will also be available in 3.5 oz ‘share' bags and 0.75 oz single serving bags.

In addition, Hope and Sesame® has unveiled the new packaging and samples of its Sesamilk™ creamers in three unsweetened flavors: Original, Vanilla, and Hazelnut. Notably, Sesamilk™ creamers are free from saturated fat, as compared with dairy half-and-half creamer, which contains 2g of saturated fat per two tablespoon serving (10% of the recommended daily value in the U.S.). All three Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk™ creamers will be available in two formats: refrigerated 16 oz bottles and shelf-stable recyclable Tetra Pak 330 ml cartons.

"We are excited to bring new breakthrough products to the market, including our Sesamilk™ creamers and Mozaics™ new vegan ‘plant-based dairy' flavors," says Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "By constantly expanding our product lines to consumers, Planting Hope raises the bar for innovation, offering vegans and flexitarians more plant-based, ‘better-for-you', and delicious food and beverage products."

The new products are expected to be available to consumers this spring.

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies

Popped (not fried!) and full of flavor (Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa, Sour Cream & Onion, White Cheddar, and Spicy Buffalo)

3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No cholesterol or trans fats; half the fat of kettle potato chips or veggie straws

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk™ Creamers

Vegan / Soy-Free / Dairy-Free / Gluten-Free Certified / Kosher Certified

Only 40 calories per serving

No saturated fat

Delicious in any hot or iced drink, great as an alternative to half-and-half in recipes

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Vegan - certified plant-based by the Plant Based Foods Association

Sesame - One of the Most Sustainable Crops on the Planet

Requires little water to cultivate, thrives in drought conditions

Bee-friendly, self-pollinating

An excellent cover crop, contributing positively to sustainable agriculture

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds, creating an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Specifically developed for and tested by top baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend froths, steams, and foams like a dream, great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per 8 oz serving. Sesamemilk is an excellent source of Vitamin D and calcium and is upcycled from the byproduct of sesame oil extraction. Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk™ creamers are free from saturated fat and only 40 calories per serving. All Hope and Sesame® products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and signature Chocolate Hazelnut flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About Mozaics™

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with vegan flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa, as well new ‘plant-based dairy' options: White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Spicy Buffalo. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics™ come in both 0.75oz single serving bags and 3.5oz ‘share' size, and are packaged in NEO Plastics sustainable packaging film, which biodegrades in landfills without special handling, releasing a harvestable biogas energy source. Mozaics™ products are Certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Mozaics™ have been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com .

