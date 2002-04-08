Clarus Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Clarus) ( CRXT, Financial), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that it will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of Clarus’ website at Investors.ClarusTherapeutics.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.

About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women – including potential therapies for orphan indications. Clarus’ first commercial product is JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com . Follow us on Twitter (@Clarus_Thera) and LinkedIn ( Clarus Therapeutics ).

JATENZO® is a registered trademark of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Contact:

Kara Stancell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(847) 562-4300 x 206



