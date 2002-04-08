SPAR Group Announces a Global Partnership with Clear Box Retail

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. ( SGRP), (“SPAR Group”, “SPAR” or the “Company”) a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services with over 25,000+ team members deployed across nine countries, today announced a global partnership with Clear Box Retail, a market leading provider of data visibility, retail intelligence and action-driven insight solutions.



“As SPAR continues to innovate and look for companies that provide unique value to clients, Clear Box Retail stands out as a data-driven strategic technology platform provider. Providing our clients with transparency into data and business intelligence, that is directly linked to optimizing better results, are key for CPG companies. We look forward to working with the Clear Box Retail team to offer leading-edge solutions to the market and to drive value for our shareholders. Mark Smith and his leadership team at Clear Box Retail bring outstanding and relevant senior experience to this partnership. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with them,” commented William Linnane, SPAR Group Chief Strategy & Growth Officer.

Mark Smith, Clear Box Retail CEO said, "Our partnership and combined efforts with SPAR Group will allow retail outlets to unlock sales and better serve their customers. We are confident in SPAR’s in-store merchandisers that consistently deliver actions identified by our data intelligence applications. Our technology platform, ClearView, will give SPAR’s merchandisers precise direction, as well as global visibility back to the corporate office and E-commerce teams. When the action is taken, the performance data analysis continues to support the clients’ strategy and drive a significant lift in sales and ROI. SPAR Group’s global reach and deep understanding of the retail space, as well as its CPG performance, make this partnership extremely strategic for Clear Box Retail.”

SPAR Group has one of the most comprehensive suites of technology solutions; SPARview, in the market today, and Clear Box Retail is an additional solution to our portfolio of capabilities.

About Clear Box Retail

Clear Box Retail is a leading provider of action-driven technology solutions for CPG companies. Their ClearView platform supports all commercial functions within their clients. Guided by retail intelligence, an experienced leadership team and a market leading solution, they help CPG companies deliver measurable impact in the retail stores and online. The unique value they bring resides in their industry experience, collaborative approach, and pure focus on commercial return for clients. For more information, please visit the Clear Box Retail website at www.clearboxretail.com

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding Distribution Center resource market needs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Business," "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021, our First Amendment to that Annual Report filed on April 29, 2021, our amended Proxy Statement filed on July 20, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release update or publicize any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

Business Contact:

Ron Lutz

Chief Global Commercial Officer

[email protected]

Tel: 704-450-1568

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper

214-616-2207



