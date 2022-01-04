Totino's™ Launches Sweepstakes at Walmart Locations Across the U.S.

Beginning April 1, Totino’s is kicking off a sweepstakes that offers players 18+ the chance to create the ultimate pizza party and doubles as game night. When purchasing select packages of Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ Brand pizza snacks and Totino’s™ Party Pizza™ exclusively at Walmart, shoppers will be eligible to win a range of prizes – including the Nintendo+Switch+%26ndash%3B+OLED+Model system, and the Nintendo Switch games Mario+Party+Superstars and Mario+Kart+8+Deluxe.

“We’re excited to team up with Nintendo again to help families transform any gaming session into a flavorful party packed with personality, pizza and fun,” said Ryan Harrington, Vice President, Walmart Sales at General Mills.

To enter the sweepstakes, shoppers can purchase one of the specially marked packages of Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ and Totino’s™ Party Pizza™ Packs at Walmart (or visit www.walmart.com%2Ftotinos) between 8 a.m. ET on April 1 and 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31 and submit their receipt via the website:

Forty grand prize winners will receive a Nintendo Switch prize pack, consisting of a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a Joy-Con controller set, a carrying case, the Mario Party Superstars game and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.*

game and the game.* One hundred first prize winners will receive either the Mario Party Superstars game or the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.*

game or the game.* All participants will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, while supplies last.**

Participating Totino’s products include Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ and Totino’s™ Party Pizza™ Packs. The tasty snacks are available at participating Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for an SRP of $11.06 for 130 ct. Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ and $5.88 for 4 ct. Totino’s™ Party Pizza™ Packs. For more information about Totino’s, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.totinos.com%2F.

Mario Party Superstars features 100 thrilling minigames and 5 iconic game boards, like the stellar Space Land or the spooky Horror Land. Play together with local multiplayer*** or compete online**** in a superstar collection of minigames from throughout the Mario Party series and 5 classic game boards. To learn more about Mario Party Superstars, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmarioparty.nintendo.com%2F.

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, take control of 42 racers, which include characters from the Super Mario series, as well as Isabelle from Animal Crossing and Link from The Legend of Zelda. Burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways – underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g, and past the finish – for the win! To learn more about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmariokart8.nintendo.com%2F.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass adds a total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart series to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC*****. Content will release in 6 waves of 8 courses from March 18, 2022 until the end of 2023.To learn more about the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmariokart8.nintendo.com%2Fbooster-course-pass%2F.

FORTY (40) GRAND PRIZES: Each Grand Prize winner will receive one (1) Nintendo Switch prize pack consisting of: one (1) Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system; one (1) “Mario Party Superstars” game; one (1) “Mario Kart Deluxe 8” game; one (1) Joy-Con controller set and one (1) Nintendo Switch – OLED Model carrying case. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Grand Prize package: $579.95.

ONE HUNDRED (100) FIRST PRIZES: Each First Prize winner will the physical copy of either “Mario Party Superstars” or “Mario Kart Deluxe 8”. The selected game fulfilled to each winner will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. ARV of each First Prize: $59.99.

Everyone Gets: Codes redeemable via Nintendo’s My Nintendo program with a valid Nintendo Account for One Hundred (100) My Nintendo Platinum Points (“Platinum Points”).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), who are 18+. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins: 8:00 AM ET on 4/1/22; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/31/22. To learn how to enter and for Official Rules, including odds, how to enter without making a purchase, and prize descriptions and values, visit www.totinos.com%2Fnintendoswitch. Sponsor: General Mills Sales, Inc., One General Mills Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55426. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes. Nintendo trademarks and copyrights are properties of Nintendo.

**A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https%3A%2F%2Faccounts.nintendo.com%2Fterm_point).

***My Nintendo Platinum Point Codes redeemable via Nintendo’s My Nintendo program with a valid Nintendo Account for One Hundred (100) My Nintendo Platinum Points (“Platinum Points”), subject to further details (including distribution mechanism)

**** Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, system and some accessories sold separately.

***** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

****** Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately. Players who have not purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and do not have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can play the additional courses included in the DLC if another player has the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and initiates multiplayer mode and course selection.

