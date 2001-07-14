Willdan Awarded New National Grid Energy Efficiency Program

Willdan Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a two-and-a-half year contract by National Grid to implement a new energy efficiency program for low- to moderate-income (LMI) customers. This program will focus on comprehensive, gas-saving improvements across multiple building systems and will leverage a local Trade Ally network to sell and install energy projects. Program incentives will help cover the costs of gas-saving projects for eligible multifamily gas customers in National Grid’s downstate service territory, which consists of Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island.

This program is the first of its kind for National Grid and is part of an innovative, larger statewide effort to provide a more holistic and coordinated approach to energy efficiency for New York LMI customers. This approach, called the Statewide Low- and Moderate-Income Portfolio Implementation Plan, aims to increase energy affordability, improve access to energy efficiency, and reduce fossil fuel combustion. This new program will contribute to achieving New York State’s goal of directing at least 35% of the overall benefits from clean energy programs to help disadvantaged communities, as set forth by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“We are honored to support New York’s ambitious climate and equity goals,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “This contract expands our reach in New York to include National Grid multifamily customers and will leverage our national experience implementing energy efficiency projects for multifamily properties and serving customers in disadvantaged communities.”

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit National Grid’s website, follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter, watch them on YouTube, friend them on Facebook, and find their photos on Instagram.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com. Follow Willdan on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended January 1, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005891/en/