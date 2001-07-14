Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Increases and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., declared a quarterly cash dividend on March 9, 2022 in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. This is a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend and will be paid on April 13, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2022.

“Through 2021, Guaranty has paid a dividend for 35 consecutive years that equates to a compound annual growth rate of 9.30%,” stated Ty Abston, Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

