Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. Buys Nu Holdings, Embark Technology Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Medallia Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, Embark Technology Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, KE Holdings Inc, Bird Global Inc, sells Medallia Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 35,547,760 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 555,446,088 shares, 25.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 12,074,289 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 23,361,732 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Embark Technology Inc (EMBK) - 53,144,138 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.94%. The holding were 555,446,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 53,144,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 32,209,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,964,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,304,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $151.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 854,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.