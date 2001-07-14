Sierra Oncology to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced the company will participate in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference being held virtually from March 15-17, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, will provide an overview of the company on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, beginning at 3:20 pm ET.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the conference on the Investors section of Sierra’s corporate website in the Events & Webcast tab. The replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

For more information, visit www.SierraOncology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005097/en/