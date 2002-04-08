CSW Industrials to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. ( CSWI) announced it will host investor meetings and make a formal presentation during the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, in New York City.



CSWI’s latest presentation and quarterly report for the fiscal 2022 third quarter are available for download on the Investors' portion of www.cswindustrials.com. Materials utilized during the formal presentation will be available for download under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors portion of CSWI’s website.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a growth-oriented, diversified industrial company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin

Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer

214-489-7113

[email protected]