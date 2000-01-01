Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
5 Stocks Insiders Are Charging Up for Spring

Stocks with high insider cluster buys over past 2 months

3 hours ago
Summary
  • Peter Lynch said that insiders normally buy shares only when they believe their stock is set to appreciate.
  • GuruFocus’ Insider Cluster Buys Screen listed several stocks with more than eight insiders buying shares.
According to the Insider Cluster Buys Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks with high insider buys over the past two months include Primis Financial Corp. (

FRST, Financial), James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR, Financial), Reservor Media Inc. (RSVR, Financial), Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ, Financial) and Inotiv Inc. (NOTV, Financial).

Legendary Fidelity Magellan Fund manager Peter Lynch said that while company insiders may sell shares for several reasons, insiders usually buy shares only when they believe their stock is set to appreciate in value.

GuruFocus’ Insider Cluster Buys page lists the stocks that have a high number of insider buys over a set period of time, including the past month, past two months and the past three months. The page tracks the total number of insider buys and also the number of unique insider buys: The former lists the total number of buy transactions from insiders, while the latter number focuses on the number of different insiders buying shares.

Primis Financial

Ten insiders purchased shares of Primis Financial (

FRST, Financial) over the past two months. The total number of shares purchased was 63,386.

Shares of Primis Financial traded around $14.18, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

According to GuruFocus, the McLean, Virginia-based bank has a four-star business predictability rank and a net profit margin that outperforms more than 59% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Primis Financial include

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners.

James River Group Holdings

Ten insiders purchased shares of James River Group Holdings (

JRVR, Financial) over the past two months. The total number of shares purchased was 116,720.

Shares of James River Group traded around $21.24, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.62.

The insurance company has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 4 on the back of a low Piotroski F-score of 2 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

Gurus with positions in James River Holdings include Royce Investment Partners and

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management.

Reservor Media

Eight insiders purchased shares of Reservor Media (

RSVR, Financial) during the past two months. The total number of shares purchased was 1,025,837.

The New York-based music company went public via a special purpose acquisition company in July 2021. According to GuruFocus, Reservor Media’s cash-to-debt and interest coverage ratios underperform more than 84% of global competitors.

Utz Brands

Eight insiders purchased shares of Utz Brands (

UTZ, Financial) over the past two months. The total number of shares purchased was 54,399.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company manufactures a wide range of snacks, including potato chips, pretzels and cheese snacks. According to GuruFocus, Utz has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 despite a weak Altman Z-score of 0.96 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 85% of global competitors.

Inotiv

Eight insiders purchased shares of Inotiv (

NOTV, Financial) over the past two months. The total number of shares purchased was 35,406.

Shares of Inotiv traded around $23.76, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.29.

The West Lafayette, Indiana-based company provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. According to GuruFocus, Inotiv’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 underperforms more than 85% of global competitors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
