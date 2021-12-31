Boxer Capital, Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells BeiGene, argenx SE, Connect Biopharma Holdings

- New Purchases: XBI, FATE, RARE, THRX, EQRX, ACAD,
- Added Positions: RLAY, PMVP, BPMC, BLU, TYRA, EPIX,
- Reduced Positions: BGNE, DBVT, RCUS, CABA, BMEA, XENE, ODTC, ELEV, CDAK, MIST, SLDB, CNTA,
- Sold Out: ARGX, CNTB, SNDX, FULC, TPTX, MRNS, KURA, PASG, SBTX, FSTX, ACHL, NLTX, IMMP, TLIS, ERAS, VINC, ASMB, NAUT, KNSA, LJPC, LSAQ, CLRB,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,200,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,345,016 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 500,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.57%
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 892,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,669,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,838,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48.Sold Out: Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.Sold Out: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Reduced: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 34.57%. The sale prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in DBV Technologies SA by 71.67%. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 2,134,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $31.38 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 1,432,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Cabaletta Bio Inc by 66.32%. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Biomea Fusion Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 1,188,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODTC)
Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $1.35 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 4,207,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.
