Boxer Capital, Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells BeiGene, argenx SE, Connect Biopharma Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells BeiGene, argenx SE, Connect Biopharma Holdings, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Boxer Capital, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,200,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,345,016 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 500,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.57% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 892,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,669,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,838,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 34.57%. The sale prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in DBV Technologies SA by 71.67%. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 2,134,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $31.38 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 1,432,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Cabaletta Bio Inc by 66.32%. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Biomea Fusion Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 1,188,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boxer Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $1.35 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Boxer Capital, Llc still held 4,207,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.