Myers Industries Announces Price Increases

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced that the Company is implementing price increases effective April 18, 2022 across most of the Company’s portfolio of products in the Material Handling Segment, including those sold by Akro-Mils, Ameri-Kart, Buckhorn, Elkhart Plastics, Jamco Products, Scepter, and Trilogy Plastics. The price increases are in response to this period of record inflation and rising raw material, freight, energy, fuel, labor, and corrugated costs.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

M-GU

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005150/en/