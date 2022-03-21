NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 4, 2022. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2022 will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

