Friendable's Fan Pass Live Surpasses 111,000 Artists and Now Featured in Spotlight Article by XLIVE Publication

XLIVE showcases the top experts and companies in events and those developing fan experiences to generate deeper connections, and experiences that create lasting memories.

CAMPBELL, CA , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable, Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Fan Pass Live and 360 artist platform has now surpassed one-hundred and eleven thousand (“111,000”) total music artist sign-ups and registrations across the platform and brands.

Additionally, the Company’s CEO was contacted by XLIVE resulting in an exclusive article published in this month’s XLIVE publication.

About XLIVE: At the center of the transformation of live events and entertainment. Buckle up, get informed and be ready for what’s next.

Now, more than ever, events are driven by experiences that generate meaningful connections. Evaluating products, implementing live and hybrid technologies, finding innovative ways to engage fans and being disruptive and distracting.

XLIVE Believes the following:

In-person events will need to invest in experiential technology and venues to stay relevant

Virtual and hybrid events are here to stay and will only improve

Planners will need to invest in community led strategies across events and digital content to survive, and thrive

“Having been contacted by XLIVE for an interview was a very welcomed opportunity. Their industry knowledge and understanding of the evolving landscape as it relates to artists, their performances and how careers are being launched and managed in this new digital age is paramount. I’m grateful for the opportunity and believe our current market position as well as the opportunity for our platform and 360 solutions have been framed very nicely in the XLIVE article below and look forward to having more artists, fans, and the music industry specifically take notice as our business continues to grow on all fronts,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

The XLIVE article can be viewed by clicking the link below:

Link:

https://www.xliveglobal.com/news/friendables-fan-pass-acquires-artist-republik-music-distribution-expands-artist-offerings

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, Sound Cloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

