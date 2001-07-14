PROS%26reg%3B (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced it has been named a winner for automated reasoning in the 2022+Artificial+Intelligence+Excellence+Awards. Created by the Business+Intelligence+Group, this award recognizes the organizations, products and people developing and implementing AI to solve persistent challenges and drive market impact.

The award further validates PROS AI capabilities across the PROS+Platform—a unified SaaS platform that leverages proven, trusted+business+AI and machine learning to transform how enterprises harness data and deliver prescriptive insights to effectively sell and help accelerate revenue. The insights delivered by the PROS Platform are the driving force in processing more than a trillion transactions per year, allowing businesses to rapidly adjust prices in response to real-time market shifts, feed daily decision making and support longer-term business strategy.

“Companies look to PROS AI to help them solve real business problems stemming from market volatility, inflation and competitive pressures, and support real-time, data-driven decisions that allow them to move at the speed of their business,” said PROS CEO Andres+Reiner. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our innovative and impactful automated reasoning capabilities that help our customers win in their market and drive revenue profitability.”

For more information regarding PROS market-leading AI solutions visit www.pros.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group award programs are judged by practicing business executives from across the globe and represent some of the most trusted and valued brands. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For more information visit www.bintelligence.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005156/en/