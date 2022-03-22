CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Issues Shareholder Update

Update highlights CarbonMeta Research, Carbon Source and the CarbonMetaverse™

To our valued Shareholders:

As chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies, I first want to thank you for your continued patience and support. The following update addresses many questions that we have received from current and prospective customers about our progress and plans; we trust that our shareholders will continue to give valuable feedback to our Investor Relations team.

Plastic Waste to Hydrogen & High-value Carbon

Over the last four months, CarbonMeta Research Ltd. (CMR) began its research and development (R&D) investigations in earnest. CMR's R&D team completed a Phase One project plan to prototype the microwave catalysis of waste plastics using a combination of plastics and catalysts to optimize the yield of hydrogen and carbon nanotubes. As well, the sales team has responded to customer inquiries and recently issued a statement of work proposal that is pending response.

Plastic Waste to 3D Printer Filament

During the past three months, Carbon Source Inc. has been conducting R&D investigations for the production of upcycled 3D printing filaments made from post-consumer waste plastics, including Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET/PETE/PETG) and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA). In March, Carbon Source announced the beta availability of its Upcycle PLA™ 3D printing filament made from 100% post-consumer waste plastics, and recently received orders that the Company will ship in April. In addition, Carbon Source is developing partnerships with waste plastics suppliers that will provide the Company with the waste plastics needed to grow its business.

Paving the way for CO2 Capture

In December 2021, CarbonMeta Technologies signed a trade secret licensing agreement with EcoMena Limited to develop environmentally friendly construction materials and products that capture carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. Over the past three months, CarbonMeta has been in discussions with Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) in Saudi Arabia and with construction contractors in the United States and United Kingdom for the development of cementless pavers. CarbonMeta is in the process of conducting trials in both the United States and United Kingdom and will release the results of those trials in Q2 2022.

Blockchain and the CarbonMetaverse

The CarbonMetaverse is a virtual marketplace for buying and selling blockchain tokens and non-fungible tokens that can be used for smart contracts that track the purchase and sale of carbon-based materials, including but not limited to carbon dioxide, organic wastes and plastic waste. In April, CarbonMeta Technologies will announce its blockchain roadmap and CarbonMetaverse plans for the coming year.

In January 2022, CarbonMeta Technologies joined the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) to help develop and promote blockchain solutions to solve public sector challenges around the world - including the use of blockchain-enabled "smart contracts" that can help accelerate the recovery of waste plastics. At GBA's Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference in Washington, D.C., on May 25-27, Mr. Spencer will host a panel discussion on the use of blockchain technologies for improving environmental sustainability.

In Closing

On behalf of CarbonMeta's employees and management team, we believe that we have the talent, expertise and approach necessary to grow our business successfully. In that vein, we would again like to thank our shareholders for the continued support. We look forward to further reporting our progress as we continue to execute on our plans.

Lloyd Spencer

Chairman and CEO

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's business will include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

