Intellinetics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

COLUMBUS, OH, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. ( INLX) will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 929 205 6099 and providing passcode 83687945879#. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through April 30, 2022. To listen to the replay, the call will be archived on the company's website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/.

Intellinetics uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, and any public conference calls, presentations, and/or webcasts.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. ( INLX) empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The company offers its IntelliCloudTM content management platform, in addition to business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. Intellinetics guides companies through the digital transformation process to reduce risk, strengthen compliance and enable anytime, anywhere access to mission critical forms and documents. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

