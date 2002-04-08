Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 22nd Community Banks are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 meeting requests through March 25th.
March 22nd Presentations
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:15 AM
|Keynote Presentation from Stephens “Playing Offense (Capital and M&A) in a Volatile Market”
|10:00 AM
|Community Bancorp
|OTCQX: CMTV
|10:30 AM
|White River Bancshares Company
|OTCQX: WRIV
|11:00 AM
|Alpine Banks of Colorado
|OTCQX: ALPIB
|11:30 AM
|First Resource Bank
|OTCQX: FRSB
|12:00 PM
|Communities First Financial Corporation
|OTCQX: CFST
|12:30 PM
|InBankshares, Corp
|OTCQX: INBC
|1:00 PM
|Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc.
|OTCQX: MCBI
|1:30 PM
|Isabella Bank Corp.
|OTCQX: ISBA
|2:00 PM
|Victory Bancorp Inc.
|OTCQX: VTYB
|2:30 PM
|Santa Cruz County Bank
|OTCQX: SCZC
|3:00 PM
|First National Bank Alaska
|OTCQX: FBAK
|3:30 PM
|CW Bancorp
|OTCQX: CWBK
|4:00 PM
|Bank of San Francisco
|OTCQX: BSFO
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
