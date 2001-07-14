Movado Group Appoints Eran Cohen as CEO of MVMT

Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) today announced the appointment of Eran Cohen as the new Chief Executive Officer of its MVMT brand, effective March 16th. Mr. Cohen will be based at MVMT’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA and will report to Behzad Soltani EVP Commercial President and CTO, Movado Group.

“I am thrilled and excited to welcome Eran to our team as we begin the next chapter for MVMT,” said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO, Movado Group. “He has a plethora of experience in brand building and most recently held the role of CEO and President at St. John Knits where he successfully led the reinvigoration of the brand. I look forward to working with Eran on executing against our strategic priorities for the brand, as well as developing and implementing a plan that enables MVMT to achieve its long-term goals of delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Prior to his role at St. John Knits, Mr. Cohen, served as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for PetSmart where he was responsible for creating a customer experience team, re-imagining the store design and in store experience, marketing, public relations, data sciences and corporate communications, as well as all digital consumer touchpoints for the Company. Eran has led combinations of marketing, merchandising, design and digital teams for a diverse group of companies ranging from Diane von Furstenberg, New York & Company and Payless ShoeSource earlier in his career.

About Movado Group

Movado Group designs, sources, and globally distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS® and LACOSTE® watches and to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005920/en/

