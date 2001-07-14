Altice USA and T-Mobile Extend Strategic MVNO Agreement for Optimum Mobile

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and T-Mobile have expanded a multi-year MVNO agreement through which T-Mobile will continue to serve as the nationwide network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service. Terms of the new agreement are mutually beneficial to both companies.

“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, Executive Vice President of Consumer Services for Altice USA. “In addition to access to America’s largest 5G network, the agreement enables Optimum Mobile to provide more flexibility and value to our customers and, when coupled with our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband service, deliver a 360-degree seamless connectivity experience at home and on the go.”

"We are excited to extend and expand our Altice USA partnership on the T-Mobile network with fast and reliable service to Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile subscribers,” said Daniel Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale. “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers."

Optimum Mobile today offers three data plans – 1 GB, 3 GB, and Unlimited GB – all with unlimited talk and text and delivered over the T-Mobile network, the leader in 5G coverage. The plans are offered at attractive pricing that can help consumers save up to 40% on their wireless bill, especially when they pair Optimum Mobile with Altice USA’s Optimum or Suddenlink broadband service. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.optimum.com%2Fmobile%2F.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005906/en/