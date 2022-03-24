Dynetics Selects Benchmark to Manufacture the Electronics on its Enduring Shield System to Meet the U.S. Army Cruise Missile Defense Needs

PR Newswire

Benchmark was Selected due to its Experience in Manufacturing Advanced Electronics for Military's Industrial Base

TEMPE, Ariz., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, to manufacture electronic components for the company's Enduring Shield mobile ground-based weapon system. Enduring Shield is part of the U.S. Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC) initiative and is designed to acquire, track, engage and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, cruise missiles, rockets, artillery, mortars and other aerial threats.

Benchmark was selected due to its hard-earned experience manufacturing advanced electronics within the Defense industry.

"As a long-time provider to the Defense industry, Benchmark has proven its ability to deliver high-quality manufacturing services and meeting stringent military standards for advanced electronics components," said Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president for Weapons Technology and Manufacturing at Dynetics. "With its deep experience, we expect Benchmark to execute on the absolute 'must not fail' requirements of our Enduring Shield system."

Benchmark will manufacture the electronics at its Huntsville, Alabama facility, which is located in close proximity to Dynetics and key U.S. Army missile defense development projects. The company's proven capabilities in electronics manufacturing and experience meeting strict military requirements provide customers with peace of mind components that will be ultra-reliable and of the highest quality. Benchmark's innovative manufacturing processes will also help Dynetics remain cost competitive.

"We're proud to partner with a technology-focused company such as Dynetics," said Lauren Nickle, sector vice president, Aerospace and Defense, Benchmark. "Working in the defense industry requires a level of experience and expertise that few engineering and manufacturing providers offer and Benchmark has invested in key capabilities required to meet the needs of our customers. The continued improvement of aerial defense technology is critical to keeping our military service members and U.S. citizens safe."

To learn more about Benchmark's advanced manufacturing capabilities and global network of facilities, please visit the website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynetics-selects-benchmark-to-manufacture-the-electronics-on-its-enduring-shield-system-to-meet-the-us-army-cruise-missile-defense-needs-301509732.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.