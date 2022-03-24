3D Investment Partners Comments on the Results of Toshiba Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PR Newswire

3D Is Pleased That Shareholders Have Rejected Toshiba's Separation Plan

Believes the SRC Must Immediately Reexamine the Strategic Review

TOKYO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. (together with the funds it manages, "3D," "we" or "us") commented on the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toshiba Corporation ("Toshiba" or the "Company") (6502.T), which was held on March 24, 2022:

We are pleased that Toshiba shareholders have decisively rejected the proposed two-way split of Toshiba. We and our fellow shareholders believe this proposed path forward is a suboptimal approach to creating corporate value for Toshiba.

The Board should not interpret yesterday's result as an excuse for inaction. We believe the message from shareholders was clear: Toshiba should spend no further corporate resources on pursuing the separation plan and should pursue other ways of enhancing corporate value, including asking for and enabling proposals from private equity groups and potential corporate partners.

The Strategic Review Committee ("SRC") should immediately reexamine all of Toshiba's options and ensure that all opportunities to achieve maximum value for shareholders are considered. Options such as a going-private transaction or a minority investment, which were seemingly ignored or prematurely dismissed during the SRC's initial process, should be given full and fair consideration. Importantly, the Company should endeavor to keep shareholders informed so that they may hold the SRC and management accountable.

Toshiba's Board now has an opportunity to reflect on the results of the EGM and work to rebuild the Company's relationship with its shareholders. Notably, we would not have even called for this EGM had Toshiba management simply engaged with us and its other shareholders effectively, restored trust by properly evaluating all options (and soliciting proposals) and committed to transparency. The Company is once again in a position of being embarrassed by its shareholders at a meeting because management refused to take these simple steps to rebuild credibility.

Our sincere hope is that this EGM marks the beginning of a new era at Toshiba – one in which the Board will be guided not by the narrow interests of management, but by a commitment to increase corporate value and to earn shareholder trust. We stand ready to engage constructively with the Board to further our mutual goal of creating corporate value for Toshiba and returning Toshiba to its rightful place as one of the most admired companies in Japan.

About 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd.

3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. is an independent Singapore-based Japan focused value investing fund manager founded in 2015. 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. focuses on partnering with managements who share its investment philosophy of medium- to long-term value creation through compound capital growth and a common objective of achieving long-term returns.

