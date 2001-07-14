Air Lease Corporation Confirms New Lease Agreements with Aeromexico for Nine New Boeing 737 Aircraft

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease agreements for nine new Boeing 737 aircraft with Aeromexico. Consisting of two new 737-8s and seven new 737-9s, the aircraft are scheduled to deliver between July 2022 and August 2023 from ALC’s orderbook with Boeing.

“Air Lease Corporation is Aeromexico’s largest lessor, and we are pleased to further our relationship with the airline with these nine new Boeing 737 aircraft lease placements,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The 737 offers the most modern, fuel-efficient technology to enhance the global capabilities of Mexico’s premier airline.”

“Aeromexico is delighted once again to partner with ALC to help modernize our fleet with new fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly Boeing aircraft in 2022 and 2023,” said Dr. Andres Conesa, CEO of Aeromexico.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created the Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its clients and employees at all stages of its operation.

