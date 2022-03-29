Synalloy Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call for March 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 303-6648

International dial-in number: (970) 315-0443

Conference ID: 2845778

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.synalloy.com.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its website at www.synalloy.com.

