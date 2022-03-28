Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ROK Resources Announces Updated Corporate Presentation

3 minutes ago
REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate presentation available on its website at www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: [email protected]

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



