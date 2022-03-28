Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces Global Launch of Simple Click to Mine Crypto-Mining Platform MINOSIS.IO

Platform Anticipates 250,000 users by End of Year

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Minosis.io crypto-mining platform.

Marketing Worldwide's #Minosis Agent has completed key software updates to facilitate an easy-to-use feature that allows users to get mining with unprecedented speed and convenience, creating significant increased production opportunities.

#Minosis Marketing:

'MWWC' will now begin its aggressive marketing campaign through trade publications and web-based forums and 'PPC' (pay-per-click) platforms targeting millions of #cryptocurrency enthusiasts; with the expectations of adding up to 250,000 users to the platform before year's end.

#Minosis Revenues:

Currently, the Minosis platform is generating approximately $0.12 USD per day/ per user in transactions fees ( net gains after expenses ) for 'MWWC'; which does not include accelerated hash rates or commercial equipment boosters that are expected to be added throughout the course of the year.

DAILY REVENUE PROJECTIONS

50,000 Users x $0.12 - 2% Gas Fees = $5,880.00 USD 100,000 Users x $0.12 - 2% Gas Fees = $11,760.00 USD 250,000 Users x $0.12 - 2% Gas Fees = $29,400.00 USD

**Figure 1.A**

#Hash Rental:

Marketing Worldwide is actively negotiating with several server farms that provide hash rental as a service which can be offered ‘for a minimal fee' to the Minosis users. A rapid expansion of the hash rental will attract new clients to the platform by creating a higher ROI option. The Company expects to triple its current hash availability by late May 2022.

$MNS Minosis Token:

The Minosis Token has recently completed its Cypher-Shield audit for the "Crowdsale" launch that will be announced via the Company's official Twitter @MWWCOfficial in the coming weeks and the audited information will be provided on the https://minosis.io website when the official launch date is made public.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

