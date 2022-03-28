OPTEC International Receives Increased Interest In The Company's Fuel Maximizer Products Due To Record Breaking Global Fuel Price Increase

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced a Significant Increase in Inquiries from both Private & Corporate sectors for the company's proprietary Fuel Maximizer Products largely due to the record-breaking fuel price increases across the world. The company is currently in early-stage discussions with a large US fleet operator and multiple International Fleet Operators in addition to the increase in demand for the individual vehicle owners.

The Optec Fuel Maximizer is one of the few products to receive 6 Executive orders for compliance in the air/emission sector for Internal combustion engines by California Air Resources Board (CARB) acknowledged as the world's most stringent regulatory organization in the emissions sector.

The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer reduces emissions, increases performance, and reduces fuel consumption and has received many testimonials over the past 5 years from individuals and corporate fleet operators. The Maximizer performs on most post 2004 computer-controlled gasoline and diesel engines and is completely unobtrusive to the vehicles normal operating standards. As an aftermarket product the Maximizer is protected by the "Magnusson- Moss" Warranty act, which precludes after market products from being voided from manufacture's warranties, unless proven to damage the vehicles operations. The Fuel Maximizer has been tested for over 1 Million miles over the past 5 years with a zero-failure rate in performance on a wide variety of vehicles and engines both in the USA and overseas.

The proprietary technology uses a combination of Electrolysis and Ionization to create a Micro Oxy Hydrogen Fuel Cell extracted from ambient air and is the transported to the combustion chamber and introduced during the combustion cycle to create the cleaner burn and performance while simultaneously reducing emissions due to the lower burn temperature in the chamber.

Fuel savings vary due to a series of factors, type of vehicle, driving conditions (City or Highway) Driver's technique and on commercial vehicles Load ratio, Geographic terrain. Overall, the average savings range from 7%-35% depending on the factors mentioned herein. OPTEC has been testing a Motor-Cycle version of the Maximizer and achieved significant results including almost zero particulate matter and carbon build up in the chamber and spark plugs, reducing the potential maintenance cycles at the same time proving the efficiency of the device.

https://optecintl.com/commercial-fuel-maximizer/

https://optecintl.com/standard-fuel-maximizer/

https://optecintl.com/commercial-heavy-duty-fuel-maximizer/

Magnuson Moss Warranty Act:

https://www.autoanything.com/resources/magnuson-moss-warranty-act-explained/

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Iorlano

(760) 621-0062 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694839/OPTEC-International-Receives-Increased-Interest-In-The-Companys-Fuel-Maximizer-Products-Due-To-Record-Breaking-Global-Fuel-Price-Increase



