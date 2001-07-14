Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 was with the SEC on March 25, 2022. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Trust unitholders have the ability to request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Trust’s audited financial statements, free of charge (via first class mail) by sending a written request to Permianville Royalty Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 601 Travis Street, 16th Floor, Houston, TX 77002.

