PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2022

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on March 28, 2022, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

ABOUT PLP
PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

