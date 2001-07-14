Lippert Acquires Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the “Company”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its subsidiary, Lippert Components Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC (collectively, “Girard”), a manufacturer and distributor of proprietary awnings and tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.

Girard, a supplier of awnings and tankless water heaters, has served the RV industry since 1995 and is recognized for high quality and exceptional service. Having created a significant niche in the motorized segment of the market, Girard’s patented awnings are featured on many of the premier Class A motorized units. Girard’s strategically-placed locations in Alabama, California, and Indiana make it well-positioned to serve customers across the U.S. as it continues to grow.

“We are very excited to welcome the Girard team to the Lippert family. We have admired how Girard’s business has evolved over the years, focusing on a strong commitment to excellent customer service and creating strong brand loyalty among its key consumers. Girard product lines fall nicely into Lippert’s core products and manufacturing competencies. Our sales and operations teams have big plans to take Girard’s designs and products and expand them into broader customer channels. Girard’s sophisticated product offerings for shade and appliances substantially broaden our product portfolio across all classes of RVs, enabling us to drive new content growth and further extend our leadership position in the outdoor recreation space,” said Jason Lippert, President and CEO of Lippert.

“The addition of Girard will allow us to provide a wider range of exceptional products to our customers, especially in the higher-end motorized segment of the RV Industry,” said Ryan Smith, Group President of Lippert - North America. “Girard’s great product lines will further bolster our service offerings in categories that we’re already strong in, perfectly aligning with our focus on enhancing the customer experience. We look forward to incorporating the deep industry and product knowledge that Girard will bring to the Lippert family as we work together to execute on our growth strategy.”

“Through the last 27 years, we have worked to deliver high-quality products to consumers, paying particular attention to service and building lasting customer relationships. With similar values, along with its leading industry position and manufacturing expertise, Lippert is a great partner to carry our legacy forward. The entire Girard team is excited to join Lippert and begin working to further position the business for long-term growth,” said Marcia Girard, CEO of Girard.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, manufactures and supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lippert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

