Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Cognyte Software, Sells Townsquare Media Inc

Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Tufin Software Technologies, sells Townsquare Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Edenbrook Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,290 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 7,000 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,745 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 2,764,416 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.68%
  5. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,708,268 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 806,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,764,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 82.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,365,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 449.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 764,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $7 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,653,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Townsquare Media Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $13.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edenbrook Capital, LLC. Also check out:

