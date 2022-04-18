ICE Mortgage Technology Reconnects Thousands of Mortgage Industry Experts at Experience 2022 and Brings Virtual Experience Home

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today shared that its annual ICE Experience conference, which was conducted back in person since the pandemic, concluded with 2,500 in attendance.

“It was incredible to see so many of our 6,500 lender clients in person,” said Jonas Moe, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Bringing together our clients, partners and teammates at Experience, reminds us of all of the interaction, collaboration, and camaraderie that is achieved in person. Now we’re excited to kick-off the virtual component of our conference and bring Experience to those who couldn’t join us in Las Vegas while giving those who did, the chance to relive the sessions and trainings they received. We look forward to bringing Experience back to Las Vegas in 2023.”

While many attended Experience in person, we’re continuing to open the virtual doors of Experience beginning April 18, 2022, and accessible through April 30, 2022. The online conference is available and complimentary to ICE Mortgage Technology customers, partners and invited guests through a simple registration process. Thousands of mortgage professionals are coming together to view video keynotes, learn from our highest rated conference sessions, hear product announcements and more, anytime and anywhere on their own device.

As a leading user conference for digital mortgage education, collaboration, and innovation, ICE Experience 2022 was held from March 14-16, at Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference drew over 2,500 registrations and the highest level of participation to date from our expansive network of mortgage technology partners.

Attendees heard from key leaders on upcoming trends in the mortgage industry, participated in expert-led sessions, and received training on cutting-edge innovation. The audience for our general sessions included more than 2,000 lenders, service providers, technology companies, along with 1,200 virtual attendees.

Featured speakers included:

Jeffrey Sprecher , Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Intercontinental Exchange

, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Intercontinental Exchange Joe Tyrrell , President, ICE Mortgage Technology

, President, ICE Mortgage Technology Stephen J. Dubner , Co-author of popular Freakonomics Book Series and Radio Host

, Co-author of popular Freakonomics Book Series and Radio Host Abby Wambach , World Cup Champion and 2 nd All Time Scorer in Women’s International Soccer

, World Cup Champion and 2 All Time Scorer in Women’s International Soccer Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)

Experience 2023 is currently planned for February 27 – March 1, 2023, at Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada.

To stay informed about the ICE Experience 2023 conference, visit: https://experience.ice.com/kmi.

