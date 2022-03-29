TPII: EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset Continues to Deliver in Independent Field Tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is delighted to provide a status update on the ongoing EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset field tests.

As the company has detailed recently, a test unit is currently with a major oil company undergoing rigorous field testing with a view to replacing the oil company's current fleet of diesel generators.

Oil sands operator sees immediate maintenance benefits

Central to the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset is the control circuitry. This is primarily involved in regulating the charge and discharge of the company's ultra-rapid charging eCell energy storage units.

In addition to this, the control circuity is also responsible for checking the system's overall health and stability, including external components on which the EEL Genset depends.

Already, throughout the oil sands trial, the EEL's control circuitry has proved its value, saving the operator considerable costs by alerting it to critical preventative maintenance needed in a battery system external to the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset.

"We're pleased to see the EEL is delivering added value beyond its stated features. It's a real credit to the company's engineers that, in addition to the EEL's fuel and maintenance savings, it is also able to deliver early warnings about the health of an operator's overall power generation and supply systems," said TPII CEO, Murray Goldenberg.

New operators lined up for EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset tour

The current EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset tour comes on the back of demonstrations conducted in partnership with Frontier Power Products in Canada. The demonstrations were held in November and December of last year and saw company representatives from companies like Syncrude, Ledcor, Westgen Technologies, Surepoint Group, Proline Pipe Equipment, CEDA, Cermaq Canada, Ekati Mines, and Cooper Rentals.

Several of these companies have requested TPII deliver demonstration units for independent field tests and application-specific evaluation. Delivering these units forms the next phase of the tour and the company will continue to provide updates as new operators accept test units.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

