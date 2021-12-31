Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Eaton Vance Growth Trust Buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc

16 minutes ago
Investment company Eaton Vance Growth Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Gartner Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eaton Vance Growth Trust. As of 2021Q4, Eaton Vance Growth Trust owns 53 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund
  1. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 2,490,072 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  2. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 10,371,776 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
  3. Aramark (ARMK) - 11,639,049 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 1,988,997 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
  5. Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 8,941,021 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 260.76%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $346.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 587,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 122.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,930,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Reduced: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 53.24%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 2,369,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Gartner Inc (IT)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 33.47%. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $306.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 568,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 21.71%. The sale prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $143.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 1,846,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Nordson Corp by 27.06%. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $232.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 703,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 29.03%. The sale prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 955,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 1,032,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.



