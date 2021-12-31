Eaton Vance Growth Trust Buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc

Added Positions: TFX, GDDY, LKQ, CASY, BKI, DLB, BAH, COLM, LSTR,

Investment company Eaton Vance Growth Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Gartner Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eaton Vance Growth Trust. As of 2021Q4, Eaton Vance Growth Trust owns 53 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 2,490,072 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 10,371,776 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99% Aramark (ARMK) - 11,639,049 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 1,988,997 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 8,941,021 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Eaton Vance Growth Trust added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 260.76%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $346.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 587,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 122.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,930,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 53.24%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 2,369,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 33.47%. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $306.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 568,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 21.71%. The sale prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $143.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 1,846,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Nordson Corp by 27.06%. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $232.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 703,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 29.03%. The sale prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 955,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eaton Vance Growth Trust reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Eaton Vance Growth Trust still held 1,032,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.