Westlake Announces 2022 Investor Day Webcast

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK), will host its inaugural Investor Day on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the event, members of the executive leadership team will present an in-depth overview of the Company’s long-term strategic vision and direction, financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value. Speakers include Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Kearns, Chief Operating Officer; Robert Buesinger, Executive Vice President; Steve Bender, Chief Financial Officer; and Larry Schubert, Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Development.

As Westlake has significantly diversified its business portfolio recently through both acquisitions and organic growth, the event provides the opportunity to highlight the breadth of diversified products Westlake makes with leading positions serving the building and construction, automotive and consumer lifestyle, and packaging and healthcare industries.

The Investor Day presentation will be posted on April 7, 2022, to the Investor Relations section of www.westlake.com. A live webcast will be accessible during the event on Thursday, April 7 from 9:00 a.m. EDT to 12 p.m. EDT. Participants can use the following link to register and join live: https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3DAE6A5D7C-7953-4E20-A89D-E3D00EB21039%26amp%3BLangLocaleID%3D1033%26amp%3BGroupID%3DOnyx

A recording of the webcast will be available on westlake.com under the “Investor Relations” section 48 hours following the conclusion of the event.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

