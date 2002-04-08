BoxScore Brands, Inc. Retains Global Leader RESPEC Company as its Geotech, Engineering and Resource Management Partner

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxScore Brands, Inc (OTC Pink Current: BOXS) (“BoxScore”, the “Company”) a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on the extraction, refining, manufacturing, and distribution of precious technical minerals, announced today that they have retained RESPEC Company LLC as its Geotech, Engineering and Resource Management partner to assist in the exploration and development of its Lisbon Valley properties.

“As announced on December 14, 2021, BoxScore obtained a technical report summarizing high lithium potential wells in our focus area. With that encouraging information, we began developing detailed plans to verify and demonstrate the presence of high potential brines. We spoke with several leading and experienced Geotech firms, ultimately providing our detailed scope and requirements to two top industry organizations. After reviewing for scope, timelines, costs, and interviewing subject matter experts and qualified persons in not only this field but also those familiar with the western United States, we enthusiastically selected RESPEC. It was also helpful that members of the BoxScore technical team have had prior experience with RESPEC on other comparable projects,” stated Andrew Boutsikakis, CEO of BoxScore Brands, Inc.

RESPEC provides services to the mining and energy industries from grassroots exploration to operating mine-settings. They provide geological services, drill program design, full procurement drilling and well completion to various brine and disposal projects. With more than 50 years of experience in service to the mining and oil and gas market worldwide, RESPEC provides unequaled experience for developing the Lisbon Valley properties. Their team in Grand Junction, Colorado is close to the project area and has performed extensive geological and engineering work in the Paradox Basin stratigraphy.

BoxScore believes that there is substantial long-term demand for specific commodities, referred to as “tech minerals” related to battery and new energy technologies. In partnering with RESPEC, the Company is now well-prepared and engaged towards its goal of becoming the lowest cost, most efficient, and technologically advanced company producing tech minerals and other correlated metals from high potential brines.

Leveraging the expertise of RESPEC, BoxScore is now focused on several initiatives, including:

Advancement of Geotech, engineering, geology, and fieldwork to complete Technical Reports on the Lisbon Project.





Understanding Lisbon Valley brines, on and around owned leases.





Develop a well plan to re-enter, sample, and test the “Superior Well” that has a historical lithium concentration of 730 ppm (parts per million).





Enter other prospective plugged and abandoned wells, taking brine samples and performing hydrological testing at each identified high potential zone to evaluate the properties of the clastic formation.





As information is advanced, prepare technical reports following the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, initially a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and longer term, a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS).





Test the collected brines for lithium, but also for previously identified high value elements such as cobalt, manganese, magnesium, and suites of metals in the alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and halogens group.





Potentially, due to high demand, an assessment of Lanthanides and Actinides element series from the extensive historical information from oil and gas, potash, copper, uranium, and recent lithium investigations.





Based on the results of the Superior well, develop area resource estimates.



“We anticipate a strategy of employing advanced brine extractive technology methodologies and have been in talks with numerous extraction providers. As expressed in many industry publications, we believe that selective extraction, from the area brines, is clearly the most cost-effective approach. Technologies are being developed that can extract the desired minerals and metals, without removing the salts. Thus, we will pump high volumes of brine, extract, then re-inject the brines. We have provided them with analytical results from the technical reports, but will soon provide current results, analytical, Geotech modeling, aquifer modeling, recharge, flows, and depths,” Boutsikakis added.

“With the historic and fresh brine sample results, we can send this to top selective extraction companies, so they can design more specifically for our area based on, approach, depths, brine volumes, target minerals and metals, total dissolved solids, brine handling, re-injection and more.”

ABOUT RESPEC

Founded in 1969, RESPEC is a global leader in integrated technology solutions and consulting for mining, minerals, and energy. RESPEC has 28 offices throughout 13 US States and 2 Canadian provinces. RESPEC’s unique team of distinguished experts in geoscience, engineering, and technology offers mining and mineral clients the expertise to maximize project returns while respecting the economic, social, and environmental well-being of a community. RESPEC’s Mining clients include mining companies, investment banks, and law firms, as well as U.S. state and federal regulatory agencies and foreign governments, creating projects around the world. For more information, visit: www.respec.com

ABOUT BOXSCORE BRANDS, INC.

BoxScore Brands Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on the extraction, refining, manufacturing, and distribution of precious technical minerals. The company is committed to utilizing technologically advanced solutions to meet the highest ESG government standards. For more information, visit: www.boxscore.com

Company Contact:

BoxScore Brands, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: (800) 998-7962

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to BoxScore Brands, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.