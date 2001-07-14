FOX Business Network to Debut Second Season of FBN Prime on April 25th

FOX Business Network (FBN) will kick off the second season of its hit primetime programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, April 25th, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. Following a successful inaugural season last fall, the network will bring back FBN Prime favorites, including How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, Mansion Globalhosted by Kacie McDonnell and American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone. Additionally, new offerings including My Dream Car hosted by Danielle Trotta, Billion Dollar Idea with Ben Weiss, and Legends & Lies narrated by Kelsey Grammer join the primetime lineup this season.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We’re thrilled to debut an all-new season of FBN Prime, showcasing the many inspirational stories behind some of America’s most successful businesses and innovations.”

Starting Monday, April 25th at 8:00 PM/ET, Mike Rowe will once again lead off the new FBN Prime season, this time on camera as host, narrator, and executive producer of How America Works (Mondays at 8:00 PM/ET). The hour-long program, which takes an in-depth look at the skilled workforce across the country and the complicated systems that keep our infrastructure operational, will spotlight industries including law enforcement, beef, textiles, and many others. Rowe, a seasoned primetime host and the founder of the mikeroweWORKS foundation, brings years of professional and philanthropic experience as he highlights the unsung heroes who help make American life work so seamlessly. In addition to being among the top five most-affluent shows in cable news, season one of How America Works notched the highest-rated Monday in the time slot for the year in the 25-54 demo.

At 9:00 PM/ET, My Dream Car! (Mondays at 9:00 PM/ET) will make its FBN Prime debut. Hosted by former FOX Sports and NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta, the program follows the sentimental journey of families finding, buying, restoring, and surprising their parents with the car they once owned and loved. While each episode captures the nostalgia associated with the car, it also showcases the ingenuity involved in rebuilding and resurrecting each car. A combination of American history coupled with heartfelt family stories, this series is a touching tribute to the connection Americans have with our cars. Trotta got her start in sports journalism in Charlotte, North Carolina, later moving to FOX Sports where she covered NASCAR and the NFL. She then worked at NBC Sports Boston as a cast member of Boston Sports Tonight and currently serves as co-host of SiriusXM program On Track providing insight into the world of NASCAR racing.

On Tuesday, April 26th at 8:00 and 8:30 PM/ET, one of FBN’s top-rated hosts Stuart Varney will dive back into the design and creativity of iconic American landmarks with back-to-back episodes of American Built (Tuesdays at 8:00 and 8:30PM/ET). Notably, the show commanded the most affluent audience in 2021 with the 25-54 demo in median income and delivered FBN’s highest-rated Monday in the timeslot for the year with total viewers. The series, which first started on FOX Nation, features the architects, engineers and historians who describe the sacrifice and work that went into the creation of these U.S. attractions. This season, American Built will visit landmarks including Mount Rushmore, Fenway Park, the Guggenheim Museum and many more.

Following at 9:00 PM/ET, billionaire businessman Ben Weiss, founder of beverage brands Bai and Crook & Marker, will debut Billion Dollar Idea (Tuesdays at 9:00 PM/ET). Focused on the people behind the next “billion-dollar idea,” the show will feature 15 elite entrepreneurs who will compete head-to-head, testing their ideas with the hopes of being the winner of Weiss’ up to one million dollar investment. Weiss, the creator of Bai, a revolutionary beverage company that was sold for $1.7 Billion, has seen firsthand the ingenuity and hard work that is necessary for success, especially during difficult times as his own company was started during the 2009 Great Recession.

On Wednesdays at 8:00 and 8:30 PM/ET, Kacie McDonnell helms back-to-back episodes of the luxury real estate program Mansion Global. Attracting one of the most affluent audiences in 2021 among the 25-54 demo, the series partners with Mansion Global, a Dow Jones product, for a 30-minute insider’s look at the latest extravagant listings in markets across the country. Spotlighting real estate’s record setting prices, modern masterpieces and the most sought-after properties on the market, McDonnell will take viewers on another trip to the most lavish, and at times outlandish, estates across the country in this all-new season.

At 9:00 and 9:30 PM/ET, FBN’s Cheryl Casone will present a new season of American Dream Home (Wednesdays at 9:00 and 9:30 PM/ET). The program shares the emotional and heartwarming stories of families’ achieving their American dream and finding their forever home. This season, Casone will place a special emphasis on aspiring homeowners as they explore waterfront and country living opportunities in Beach Life and Gone Country themed 30-minute episodes.

Rounding out the FBN Prime offering on Thursdays at 8:00 and 9:00 PM/ET will be the FBN debut of Legends & Lies. Narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, the program uses dramatic recreations to re-examine stories about America’s founding, the Wild West, and the Civil War. Grammer’s storied Hollywood career includes critically acclaimed stints on Broadway, roles in award-winning movies and his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers” and “Frasier”.

FBN PRIME LINEUP STARTING APRIL 25th

Mondays

· 7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

· 8-9 PM/ET – How America Works with Mike Rowe

· 9-10 PM/ET – My Dream Car

Tuesdays

· 7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

· 8-8:30 PM/ET – American Built with Stuart Varney

· 8:30-9 PM/ET – American Built with Stuart Varney

· 9-10 PM/ET – Billion Dollar Idea

Wednesdays

· 7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

· 8-8:30 PM/ET – Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell

· 8:30-9 PM/ET – Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell

· 9-9:30 PM/ET – American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone

· 9:30-10 PM/ET – American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone

Thursdays

· 7-8 PM/ET – Kennedy

· 8-9 PM/ET – Legends & Lies

· 9-10 PM/ET – Legends & Lies

