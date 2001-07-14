PVH Corp. to Host Investor Day on April 13, 2022

PVH+Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. At the Investor Day, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Larsson, and other members of the executive leadership team will provide an overview of PVH’s multi-year strategic growth plan, followed by a question-and-answer session.

A live video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event on our website for 12 months.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin+KleinandTOMMY+HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

The Company’s presentations will consist of copyrighted material and may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded or otherwise used without PVH's express written permission.

The information made available during the event will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVH’s view of future events and financial performance as of April 13, 2022. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Therefore, the Company’s future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.

The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of these measures will be included in the Company’s presentation, which will be posted on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com.

