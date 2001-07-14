Zegna Group to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) (“Zegna Group” or “the Company”) today announced that it will publish its financial statements for the full year 2021 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET), the Company plans to host a webcast and conference call to discuss its 2021 financial results, as well as trends and guidance for 2022.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website at ir.zegnagroup.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that a Capital Markets Day has been scheduled for 17 May, 2022. Details of the event will be posted on the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform – which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics – the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Zegna products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 284 are directly operated by Zegna as of June 30, 2021 (239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted Our Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Our Road has lead us to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange on December 20, 2021. And while we continue to progress on Our Road to tomorrow, we remain committed to upholding our founder’s legacy – one that is based upon the principle that a business’s activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with our communities that create a better present and future.

