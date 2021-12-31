Timber Point Alternative Income Fund Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP

- New Purchases: EVV, BITO, XOM,
- Added Positions: JNK, SPXL, ANGL, USHY,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, KRBN, VXX,
- Sold Out: SLV,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.67%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 12,000 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 27,000 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
- Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 35,663 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 17,500 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.54%. The holding were 35,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $112.85 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $113.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -24.29%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.46%. The sale prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 9999%. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held -3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
