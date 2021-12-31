Timber Point Alternative Income Fund Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP

New Purchases: EVV, BITO, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Point Alternative Income Fund. As of 2021Q4, Timber Point Alternative Income Fund owns 18 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.67% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 12,000 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 27,000 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 35,663 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 17,500 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.54%. The holding were 35,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $112.85 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $113.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -24.29%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.46%. The sale prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund reduced to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 9999%. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Timber Point Alternative Income Fund still held -3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.