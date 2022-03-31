Scepter Holdings, Inc. Launches the Adapti Website, Adapti.io, to Begin Marketing its Adapti Software

Scepter launches website to promote and introduce Adapti, encouraging potential customers to learn about the value of leveraging Influencers as part of their Marketing plan

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has launched Adapti.io, a new website to market and promote Adapti, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. The new site is focused specifically towards introducing potential customers to Adapti, and giving them the opportunity to connect with the company and learn more about how Adapti can help their brand(s) or products.

Adapti was designed to intelligently match products to influencers, leveraging access to publicly available ecommerce and social media data. Adapti is an A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) driven SAAS (software as a service) Influencer platform designed to identify the potential return on investment (ROI) of product promotion through Influencer engagement. This platform identifies correlations between real time product sales data and influencer engagement impact, using proprietary A.I. models. Marketing and promoting brands has changed, COVID has further pushed more retail sales to online, while simultaneously increasing the reliance on, and engagement with, online Influencers.

"Online advertising is fundamentally changing, partially driven by privacy changes Apple has made which have affected the entire mobile advertising market, increasing the importance of diversifying online marketing to better leverage Influencers for product promotion." stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: https://scepterbrands.com or https://adapti.io/

