FOX News Media Signs Caitlyn Jenner to Contributor Role

FOX News Media has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, announced its CEO Suzanne Scott. Jenner, a television personality, Olympic gold medalist, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate, will offer commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel (FNC) programming and various FOX News Media platforms. Jenner’s first appearance will be on tonight’s Hannity at 9 PM/ET.

In making the announcement, Scott said: “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner added, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

One of the most beloved athletes in the world, Jenner is a celebrated Olympian and gold medal-winning decathlete. In the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal, Jenner captured the gold and set a new world record of 8,634 points in the decathlon, becoming an American hero and pop culture phenomenon. Jenner’s first place finish was also widely viewed as a symbolic victory for the U.S. over the Soviet Union, its Cold War enemy. Jenner later received the James E. Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States and was featured on the Wheaties cereal box, one of the sports world’s most impressive honors. A native of Mount Kisco, New York, Jenner graduated from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, having attended on a football scholarship, but an injury prompted a return to track and field. Jenner took up the decathlon and only one year later qualified for the 1972 Olympic team, placing third at the trials and tenth at the Munich Games.

In an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, Jenner publicly came out as transgender and identifies as female, now known as Caitlyn. With an iconic cover of Vanity Fair, Caitlyn Jenner was unveiled to the world. She has since used her platform as the most famous transgender woman in the world to better the lives of the trans community, establishing The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The foundation promotes equality and combats discrimination by providing grants to organizations that improve the lives of transgender people, including youth, as well as anti-bullying, suicide prevention, healthcare, housing, employment, and related programs.

A California resident for nearly five decades, Jenner made history entering politics as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2021 California recall election. Jenner is the parent of 10 children and 20 grandchildren and is also the author of the New York Times bestselling book, “The Secrets of My Life,” a memoir about her journey as a transgender woman and her fight for the LGBTQ+ community. In recent years, Jenner appeared alongside her family on E!’s popular reality programs Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007-2021 and I Am Cait from 2015-2016, a series based on her journey as a trans woman. She also recently returned to motorsport, founding Jenner Racing, an auto racing team in the all-female W Series.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

