Macy's, Inc. Expands Supply Chain Operations With New Fulfillment Center In North Carolina

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) announced today plans to open a new fulfillment center in China Grove, North Carolina in 2024 to meet the growing demands of its omnichannel business. The 1.4 million-square-foot facility, with automated direct-to-consumer fulfillment capacity, will employ nearly 2,800 workers when fully operational. Macy’s, Inc. will invest approximately $584 million in this project.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s, Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a leading omnichannel retailer,” said Dennis Mullahy, Macy’s, Inc. chief supply chain officer. “We are delighted to become a member of the China Grove community and look forward to partnering with local and state officials to bring jobs and drive opportunity for local residents.”

When fully operational, the China Grove Fulfillment Center will account for nearly 30% of Macy’s, Inc.'s digital supply chain capacity and serve customers nationwide. The facility will be equipped with new automation technology to increase capacity and productivity to help drive profitable digital sales growth. This new automation includes an advanced goods-to-person and pocket sorter system that will help modernize the retailer’s supply chain by moving merchandise with greater speed and accuracy.

“We are delighted to welcome Macy’s and its state-of-the-art facility to North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “When you combine our robust transportation network with our skilled workforce and great quality of life, economic development wins like these will continue to be celebrated statewide.”

New job opportunities to support the facility will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available. The retailer strives to be the preferred employer through an unwavering commitment to all colleagues and their well-being. Macy’s, Inc. offers exciting and fulfilling career opportunities, competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues.

“We are excited to work with Macy’s on this great opportunity to develop a new cutting-edge Fulfillment Center in China Grove,” said Blake Silverman, president of the Silverman Group. “Their commitment to the project and the great state of North Carolina will be a welcomed addition to our company’s expansive industrial portfolio.”

As previously announced, Macy's, Inc. plans to expand operations from its current Houston, TX distribution center into a modern, new facility in Tomball, TX as part of the Polaris strategy. The nearly one-million-square-foot distribution facility, located at 14000 Boudreaux Road, will be established in a new industrial development alongside Lovett Industrial and Clarion Partners. The new facility will be completed in mid-2023 and will continue to support stores in the region as well as provide online fulfillment during peak season for furniture, bedding and toys with opportunities. Additionally, Macy’s, Inc. has recently invested in automated technology in the existing Portland, TN and Martinsburg, WV distribution centers to increase speed and capacity to support the growth of the retailer’s digital business.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

